Rep. Torres to introduce bill banning Trump, lawmakers from cashing in on memecoins and stablecoins

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., plans to introduce legislation that would block President Donald Trump, future presidents, and members of Congress from "profiteering" on memecoins and stablecoins.

The bill, called the Stop Presidential Profiteering from Digital Assets Act, would make it unlawful for someone to create, issue or promote a digital asset that "uses the name, likeness, image, or other recognizable traits of a covered individual," in a message sent by Benny Stanislawski, a spokesman for Rep. Torres, to The Block.

The legislation defines a “covered individual” as a current or former U.S. president, vice president, member of Congress, or any presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed federal official, along with their immediate family members.

The move comes amid growing criticism among Democrats about Trump’s involvement in crypto, which has created tension as they and their Republican counterparts work on legislation to regulate digital assets.

Since late 2024, Trump and his family have embraced digital assets, launching their own memecoins shortly before his 2025 inauguration. His affiliated venture, World Liberty Financial, recently launched its own stablecoin. Trump also hosted a crypto-themed fundraiser Monday night for the MAGA Inc. super PAC, and is hosting a gala later this month for the top 220 owners of his memecoin.

On Tuesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D- Conn., sent letters to World Liberty Financial and Fight Fight Fight LLC, the company behind Trump's memecoin, to investigate potential conflicts of interest related to Trump's crypto activities.

Torres has shown support for crypto. In March, he and Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer created the "Congressional Crypto Caucus" aimed at advancing bills in Washington. Torres also had pushed back on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approach to regulating crypto last year.