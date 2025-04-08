<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Donald Trump-backed crypto and DeFi project <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/348917/trump-family-now-controls-at-least-60-stake-over-world-liberty-financial-through-new-holding-company-reuters">World Liberty Financial</a> published a new proposal Monday, suggesting a test airdrop distributing a small number of USD1, its dollar-pegged stablecoin, to WLFI token holders.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The test airdrop would help World Liberty to examine its airdrop functionality while rewarding early supporters at the same time, the proposal </span><a href="https://governance.worldlibertyfinancial.com/t/proposal-test-airdrop-functionality-by-distributing-usd1-to-all-wlfi-token-holders/4794"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. It would also serve the purpose of promoting the USD1 stablecoin before its broader market debut. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The proposed airdrop tentatively targets all current holders of WLFI tokens, with airdrop eligibility requirements to be potentially determined later. The amount of USD1 stablecoins distributed to each recipient would also be determined after the total number of eligible wallets and budget is finalized.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In mid-March, World Liberty Financial </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/346331/trump-backed-world-liberty-financial-concludes-550-million-public-token-sale"><span style="font-weight: 400;">announced the completion</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> of its latest round of WLFI token sales, selling 25% of its 100 billion supply. The project, including private rounds, raised $590 million, according to </span><a href="https://icodrops.com/world-liberty-financial/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">data</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> from ICO Drops. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"Even if approved, World Liberty Financial, Inc. reserves the right to discontinue, suspend, modify or terminate the test airdrop at any time as well as to establish any additional eligibility requirements," World Liberty said in the proposal.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The project requested discussion and feedback on the proposal from the community, after which it said it would finalize the airdrop amount and other details. As of publication time, most forum members that commented under the proposal expressed their approval. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A governance vote will determine whether the proposal moves forward. If approved, World Liberty Financial plans to execute the airdrop on the Ethereum Mainnet and conclude with a public announcement of the distribution. </span></p>\r\n<h2><strong>Stablecoin push</strong></h2>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last month, World Liberty Financial </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/347995/world-liberty-financial-debuts-plan-for-usd1-stablecoin-as-president-trump-continues-push-for-crypto-legislation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">confirmed its plan</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to launch the USD1 stablecoin, which is said to be backed entirely by short-term U.S. government treasury, U.S. dollar deposits, and other cash equivalents.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">World Liberty's stablecoin arrives at a time when the U.S. is focused on establishing a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins, an effort endorsed by President Trump. Last week, the House Financial Services Committee </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349250/house-financial-services-committee-votes-to-advance-bill-to-regulate-stablecoins"><span style="font-weight: 400;">voted to advance</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy (STABLE) bill. The Senate Banking Committee also voted to advance their version of a stablecoin bill in March.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">With favorable momentum behind U.S.-native stablecoins, USDT issuer </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/349821/tether-new-us-based-stablecoin-institutions-regulation"><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tether said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> it is considering launching a new U.S.-based stablecoin aimed at institutional investors.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial's official website lists President Donald Trump as the "chief crypto advocate" and his sons, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Barron Trump, as members. The project's whitepaper, however, states that the Trump family members are not involved in running or owning the WLFI project. 