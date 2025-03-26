COTI Launches Its Mainnet to Spark New Era in Web3 Privacy

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26th, 2025, Chainwire

Web3 privacy layer COTI has successfully launched its mainnet as a scalable Layer 2 for confidential transactions. The product of more than two years’ intensive research and development, COTI’s L2 aims to form the missing link in web3 infrastructure by supporting Privacy-on-Demand for enterprises and consumers.

Designed to allow web3 applications to realize their full potential, COTI’s high-speed Layer 2 utilizes an implementation of Garbled Circuits, developed in partnership with Soda Labs. This technology offers speeds up to 3,000x greater than incumbent solutions and supports Privacy-on-Demand across all major chains.

COTI’s Mainnet bridges the gap between privacy and compliance, a critical component for mainstream adoption. The absence of viable privacy solutions has proven a major impediment for institutions especially, who are constrained from participating in sectors such as Real World Assets (RWAs) due to the need to protect sensitive data to meet compliance.

COTI ensures that businesses can secure proprietary data and individuals can access Web3 services without giving away their personal information. Its privacy technology also allows AI agents to operate as sovereign entities. By providing secure, private, and compliant access to decentralized applications across various chains, COTI fosters innovation and builds trust.​

COTI CEO Shahaf Bar-Geffen said: “The future of Web3 can’t be built on transparency alone- it demands privacy that’s fast, flexible, and compliant. With the launch of COTI’s Mainnet today, we are setting a new standard for confidential Web3, delivering

Privacy-on-Demand across chains. This isn’t just an upgrade-it’s the missing layer that turns blockchain into real infrastructure for the digital age.”

COTI’s Mainnet goes live with support from a broad range of ecosystem partners. Prominent players such as Bancor and its Carbon DeFi platform, Band Protocol, MyEtherWallet (MEW), and PriveX are already integrating with COTI’s privacy layer, with many more to follow in the weeks ahead.

Alongside high-profile Web3 partners, COTI is actively extending its footprint to governments and CBDC initiatives including the Digital Shekel pilot project with the Bank of Israel. A major forthcoming announcement will reveal the expansion of these efforts further afield.

To support COTI’s Mainnet launch, the COTI Foundation will be dropping 100 $COTI tokens to tens of thousands of wallets. Users who add COTI’s Layer 2 network to MetaMask will be eligible to claim. The Mainnet release will include a new Explorer and Bridge so users can upgrade from COTI V1 to V2 without delay.

With the launch of its Layer 2, COTI’s Privacy-on-Demand ensures that privacy isn’t a barrier but a competitive advantage that will drive innovation and real-world utility.

About COTI

The COTI Network is the fastest, lightest confidentiality layer in web3, powered by the breakthrough cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits. A member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, COTI introduces the most advanced and compliant solution for data protection on the public blockchain, paving the way for the next wave of Web3 innovation and adoption. COTI unlocks a whole new world of use cases, including DeFAI, RWAs, Security, Identity, and more.

Learn more: https://www.coti.io/

Contact

CEO

Shahaf Bar-Geffen

COTI

[email protected]