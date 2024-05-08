The Block announces Emergence: join us in Prague December 5-6, 2024. Learn More
Mohammad Shaikh

Co-Founder, Aptos

Mohammad Shaikh is the cofounder of Aptos Labs, a blockchain technology company with a focus on scalability. He previously worked at Facebook's wallet project Novi, where he was involved in managing strategic partnerships.

