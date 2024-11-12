Willem Schroé

CEO & Founder, Botanix Labs

Willem Schroé is the CEO and Founder of Botanix Labs, the team behind Spiderchain, the first EVM L2 on Bitcoin. Willem is an engineer and lifelong entrepreneur from Belgium, where he researched authenticated encryption and macroeconomics, and was a national mathematics medalist. He formed the thesis of the Spiderchain whiteboarding in the halls of Spangler while doing his MBA at Harvard, and continues to be a menace to whiteboards across the world with his cryptographic scribbles.