Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,674.40 1.21%
ETHUSD
3,177.22 2.00%
SOLUSD
240.13 2.44%
PYTHUSD
0.41680 -1.38%
LINKUSD
15.51 9.79%
Connect with Willem Schroé

More People

Kevin Tharayil

Chief of Staff & Head of Special Projects, Celo Foundation

Greg Xethalis

General Counsel and Chief Compliance, Multicoin Capital

Willem Schroé

CEO & Founder, Botanix Labs

Willem Schroé is the CEO and Founder of Botanix Labs, the team behind Spiderchain, the first EVM L2 on Bitcoin. Willem is an engineer and lifelong entrepreneur from Belgium, where he researched authenticated encryption and macroeconomics, and was a national mathematics medalist. He formed the thesis of the Spiderchain whiteboarding in the halls of Spangler while doing his MBA at Harvard, and continues to be a menace to whiteboards across the world with his cryptographic scribbles.

Upcoming Events

Willem Schroé IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights