Use the code PRAGUE2024 to get a 10% discount for The Block’s exclusive and intimate crypto conference, Emergence

·
Premium News
Try it free
News
Data
Research
Prices
Indices
Learn
Live
BTCUSD
91,624.75 1.08%
ETHUSD
3,175.86 1.93%
SOLUSD
240.13 2.38%
PYTHUSD
0.41660 -1.51%
LINKUSD
15.49 9.62%
Connect with Jon Kol

More People

Niklas Kunkel

Founder, Chronicle

Forest Bai

Founder, Foresight Ventures

Jon Kol

Founder, Hyperlane

Before founding Abacus Works, Jon served as the Managing Director for Galaxy Digital's Principal Investment Group. In this role, he supervised the firm's investments in the crypto space and led various internal operational initiatives. Since 2016, he has been actively involved in the industry, supporting prominent crypto companies and networks like Solana and 1inch. In March 2022, Jon co-founded Abacus Works, the team responsible for Hyperlane. Hyperlane enables permissionless interoperability and seamless communication between blockchains.

Upcoming Events

Jon Kol IS SPEAKING AT

More News

See More Related News
websights