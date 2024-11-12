Jon Kol

Founder, Hyperlane

Before founding Abacus Works, Jon served as the Managing Director for Galaxy Digital's Principal Investment Group. In this role, he supervised the firm's investments in the crypto space and led various internal operational initiatives. Since 2016, he has been actively involved in the industry, supporting prominent crypto companies and networks like Solana and 1inch. In March 2022, Jon co-founded Abacus Works, the team responsible for Hyperlane. Hyperlane enables permissionless interoperability and seamless communication between blockchains.