Marina Markezic

Executive Director and Co-Founder, European Crypto Initiative

Marina is the director and co-founder of the European Crypto Initiative (EUCI), a European advocacy group focused on crypto regulation. Since 2017, Marina has been working with crypto projects on governance and legal matters with a focus on decentralization, DeFi and NFTs. Marina is an expert on key crypto regulatory topics and follows the recent regulatory developments and their influence on the industry. As a speaker at numerous blockchain and regulatory events, Marina is passionate about contributing to the dialogue for innovation-friendly regulation.