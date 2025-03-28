Chris Giancarlo

Christopher Giancarlo is a legal and financial expert with extensive experience in the regulation of futures, options, and swaps markets. He is best known for his tenure as the 13th Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), where he served from 2017 to 2019.

During his time at the CFTC, Giancarlo was noted for advocating a "do no harm" approach to blockchain technology and digital assets, aiming to foster innovation in financial markets while ensuring adequate oversight and consumer protection. He oversaw the launch of the first bitcoin futures products.

After leaving the CFTC, Giancarlo co-founded the Digital Dollar Foundation, an initiative aimed at exploring the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC). He has been actively involved in discussions and advocacy around the integration of digital currencies into the traditional financial system.

He has also held positions on the boards of various companies, including stablecoin issuer Paxos and the advisory board of Polymarket.

Prior to his role at the CFTC, Giancarlo held various leadership positions in the financial sector, including serving as Executive Vice President of GFI Group Inc., a financial services firm specializing in over-the-counter and listed products. He also practiced law, focusing on corporate and securities matters.