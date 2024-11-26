Dan Morehead is the founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, a firm specializing in investments related to digital currencies and blockchain technology.

Under his leadership, Pantera Capital has become one of the first investment firms to focus exclusively on Bitcoin and other digital currencies. The firm offers a range of investment products, including a Bitcoin Fund, an ICO Fund, and a Digital Asset Fund, catering to investors interested in exposure to the digital currency market.

With an educational background in Civil Engineering from Princeton University, Morehead has an extensive history in financial and investment sectors, prior to his involvement in the digital asset space.

Before establishing Pantera Capital in 2003, Morehead served as the Head of Macro Trading and CFO at Tiger Management, a hedge fund that focused on global macroeconomic investment strategies. His career also includes experience in fixed income derivatives at Deutsche Bank and as a principal at AIG Financial Products.