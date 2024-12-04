Hiring in crypto is hard – Campus by The Block makes it easy. Try it for free today.

Denelle Dixon

CEO and Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation

Denelle Dixon is the CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the development and growth of the Stellar network — a decentralized open-source protocol designed to facilitate cross-border transactions and remittances efficiently and at low cost.

Dixon's role at the Stellar Development Foundation involves overseeing the strategic direction and operational execution of the foundation's mission to enhance financial access and inclusion through the Stellar network. Her work includes engaging with policymakers, developers, and the broader financial sector to foster an ecosystem that leverages Stellar to create innovative financial products and services.

Before joining the Stellar Development Foundation in 2019, Dixon held various leadership roles at Mozilla Corporation, where she focused on initiatives related to open internet policies, regulatory affairs, and business development. Her experience at Mozilla emphasized the importance of transparency, privacy, and user control, principles she continues to advocate for within the context of blockchain technology.

Denelle Dixon holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Business from the University of California, Davis, and a Juris Doctor from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

