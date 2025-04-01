Jeremy Allaire is the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Circle, a global financial technology firm that specializes in stablecoins and public blockchains for payments and commerce.

Circle is particularly known for its creation of USD Coin (USDC), a regulated and fully-reserved dollar stablecoin. Under Allaire's leadership, Circle has expanded its services to include web3 initiatives, such as programmable wallets and cross-chain stablecoin payments.

Allaire is an influential figure in the crypto industry, advocating for transparency and regulatory clarity in the space. He has also contributed to discussions on digital assets and monetary policy before various U.S. Senate Committees.

Before founding Circle, Allaire had an extensive career in technology and entrepreneurship. He co-founded Allaire Corporation, where he helped develop the ColdFusion web development platform, which was later acquired by Macromedia. His experience extends to leadership roles at Macromedia and Brightcove, where he served as CEO and contributed to advancements in media and internet applications.