Nayib Bukele is the President of El Salvador and is known for his significant role in integrating cryptocurrency into the country's financial system.

Under his leadership, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021. This move has been both praised and criticized globally.

Bukele's administration has also been involved in purchasing bitcoin periodically, and the country has accumulated a bitcoin portfolio valued at approximately $131 million.

Despite skepticism and criticism, Bukele has maintained that the initiative has benefited the country by improving its branding, attracting foreign investments, and boosting tourism. Bukele was re-elected for a second term as president, and he continues to support bitcoin as a legal tender in El Salvador.