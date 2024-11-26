Olaf Carlson-Wee is the founder and CEO of Polychain Capital, a prominent crypto-focused hedge fund. Polychain Capital was the first $1 billion crypto fund and has been involved in significant investments in the cryptocurrency space. Carlson-Wee has a background in the industry, having successfully navigated various market cycles, and he has shared insights on the growth and potential of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the broader cryptocurrency market.



Polychain Capital, under Carlson-Wee's leadership, has been recognized for managing a portfolio that includes investments in various blockchain protocols and projects across the digital asset ecosystem. The firm is known for its strategy of backing early-stage projects and startups that are building foundational technologies for decentralized networks.

Before founding Polychain Capital in 2016, Carlson-Wee worked at Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, where he was the first employee. During his time at Coinbase, he held the position of Head of Risk and Product Manager, where he contributed to the development and enhancement of the company's operational frameworks.

Carlson-Wee holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Vassar College, where he completed a thesis on Bitcoin, which contributed to his early interest and involvement in cryptocurrency. His work in the digital asset space emphasizes his commitment to advancing the development and adoption of blockchain technologies through strategic investment and industry participation.