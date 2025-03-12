Richard Teng is the CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. He succeeded Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as CEO after Zhao stepped down as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice. Under his leadership, Binance is focusing on regulatory compliance and collaborating with global policymakers to ensure the long-term sustainability of the cryptocurrency industry.

Before entering the digital asset space, Teng served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), where he played a pivotal role in establishing a robust regulatory framework for financial services within the region. His work at ADGM was instrumental in facilitating the growth of financial markets while ensuring regulatory compliance and oversight.

Prior to his tenure at ADGM, Teng held a key position at the Singapore Exchange (SGX) as the Chief Regulatory Officer. During his time at SGX, he was responsible for overseeing the regulatory functions, ensuring the integrity and transparency of the marketplace, and maintaining investor confidence.

In the digital asset sector, Teng has brought his regulatory expertise to the forefront by engaging with various platforms and initiatives aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and compliance standards of cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain projects.