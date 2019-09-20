Aislinn Keely

Aislinn Keely joined The Block as a reporter intern in the summer of 2019. She previously helmed her college newspaper, The Fordham Ram, as its editor-in-chief. There, she covered university life and money. She also lent her voice to the NPR affiliate WFUV, where she reported and anchored newscasts in addition to some podcast work. When she isn't writing or reporting, Aislinn is running and rock climbing.