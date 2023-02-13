THE BLOCK PRO HAS ARRIVED.
A new platform powered by the industry's most sought-after experts.
Learn more
✕
Home
Data
Reports
Podcasts
Events
PRO
Companies
Crypto Ecosystems
Deals
Markets
Metaverse & NFT
Policy
Exclusive
Indian web3 gaming studio Kratos raises seed round at $150M valuation, acquires IndiGG
Dapper Labs' NBA Top Shot Moments NFTs are securities, federal judge rules
Asiff Hirji steps in as MoonPay president and COO amid top-level reshuffle
Bitcoin, crypto prices sink for second day; Coinbase down as markets look to Fed minutes
Exclusive
BCB Group targets valuation of $200 million in new fundraising effort
Exclusive
Indian web3 gaming studio Kratos raises seed round at $150M valuation, acquires IndiGG
Dapper Labs' NBA Top Shot Moments NFTs are securities, federal judge rules
Asiff Hirji steps in as MoonPay president and COO amid top-level reshuffle
Bitcoin, crypto prices sink for second day; Coinbase down as markets look to Fed minutes
Exclusive
BCB Group targets valuation of $200 million in new fundraising effort
USD
JPY
EUR
GBP
Live
BTCUSD
$ 24,377.00
2.41%
ETHUSD
$ 1,665.38
2.82%
LTCUSD
$ 94.75
1.02%
SOLUSD
$ 24.40
2.74%
Latest News
PRO
Data
Newsletters
Reports
Podcasts
Events
Home
About Us
Editorial team
Careers
Advertise
Disclosures
Sponsored
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Security