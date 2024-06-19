What is Telegram game W-Coin and how do you play it?

W-coin is a Telegram-based “tap-to-earn” game that lets users earn in-game currency primarily through tapping a button.

What’s different about it is that it asks its players and community members to decide which chain the upcoming token will be launched on. The options are Ethereum, Solana, and the TON blockchain.

The game’s interface is simple and similar to other popular Telegram-based minigames. Players need to tap the image of the W-coin on the main screen to earn in-game tokens, which can then be reinvested to boost their mining power. Players can also invite friends and complete various challenges for extra rewards.

W-Coin officially began its mining phase on May 2, and stated on X it had reached 50,000 users within five days. W-Coin announced it had partnered with another tap-to-earn game Yescoin, though it was not clearly stated what this partnership entailed.

On June 11, W-Coin stated on X that it had reached 10 million users. However, it is worth nothing that many Telegram games face questions regarding the number of bots boosting their numbers.

How can players begin with W-coin?

To get started, players simply head to the W-Coin Telegram bot. From there, they can choose to view game instructions, engage with the community or just click “Play” to begin.

Clicking “Play” will open up the game’s main interface. Here, players can tap the image of the W-coin to begin earning in-game tokens. Each tap will increase the counter.

On the top right of the screen is a settings indicator, where players can select which blockchain they’d prefer between Ethereum, Solana, and Ton. It should be noted that this can only be selected once and cannot be changed.

How can players increase their earnings?

The game offers referral bonuses for inviting other people to play it. Players receive 2,500 tokens each time they bring a friend into the game, plus an ongoing bonus equal to 1% of the rewards accrued by their friends.

Upon successfully inviting 10 friends to the game, players will receive a 100,000 token bonus and advance to level 2. At level 2, players receive 5,000 per friend brought into the game and 1.5% of their rewards. These incremental gains in rewards continue up to level 11, wherein players receive 27,500 tokens per friend and earn the equivalent of 6% of their friends’ rewards.

There are also tasks that can be completed for extra rewards. These include retweeting a post on X, joining the Telegram community, playing other tap-to-earn games, and more.

The next method to boost rewards is staking. This allows players to temporarily lock up between 25% and all of their accrued tokens, ranging from 3 to 14 days. Depending on the period selected, players will receive between 2% and 20% of their selected allocation for staking.

Finally, players can reinvest their tokens to increase their gathering speeds in a variety of ways. For example, if a new player gets to 2,500 tokens, they could purchase Tap Level 1. By doing so, each tap of the W-coin would grant them two tokens instead of one. Players can also unlock a “worker” who mines coins while users are sleeping, along with a few other options. There are also free daily boosters available, like the “lucky dice,” which grants temporary tap multipliers.

Other Telegram games include Hamster Kombat, TapSwap, PixelTap and Notcoin.