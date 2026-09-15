Ark Invest sells $14 million in Circle, trims Coinbase as crypto stocks rally

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold shares of Coinbase, Circle, Bullish, Bitmine Immersion Technologies and its own spot bitcoin ETF on Monday as crypto-linked stocks rose.

The firm's latest trade disclosure showed that it sold 36,628 Coinbase (COIN) shares, worth about $7 million at Monday's closing price of $191.45, which was up 9.24%. It sold 142,350 Circle Internet Group (CRCL) shares across two funds, worth about $13.8 million. Circle closed up 7.53% at $97.42.

Ark also sold 153,881 Bitmine (BMNR) shares, valued at about $3.96 million, as the ether (ETH) treasury firm closed at $25.76, up 2.92%. It sold 18,280 shares in crypto exchange Bullish (BLSH), worth about $687,693. Bullish closed at $37.62, up 7.12%.

The largest crypto-related sale was in the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB). Ark sold 1,528,953 ARKB shares worth about $40 million. The firm's bitcoin fund closed up 2.22% at $26.19.

The investment firm routinely adds and trims its crypto stock holdings, depending on market conditions. Its investment strategy does not allow an individual holding to exceed 10% of a fund's portfolio to maintain diversification within its ETFs.

Clarity in 2026?

The surge in crypto-related stocks coincided with the return of the U.S. Congress from its August recess and growing hopes that the Digital Asset Market Structure Clarity Act will pass this month.

On Monday, Senate Republicans released their final draft of the Clarity Act, reflecting substantial changes requested by the Democrats on ethics and other topics, which Donald Trump agreed to earlier.

This led the odds of the Clarity Act passing into law on Polymarket to surge to 35% yesterday. However, the odds have since come down to 19% as of today.

The bill is facing a procedural cloture vote on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET, which requires 60 votes to pass.