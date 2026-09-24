HIFI raises $37 million Series A to expand tokenized capital markets infrastructure

HIFI, a stablecoin payments and tokenized assets company, said it has raised $37 million in Series A funding led by Left Lane Capital.

The New York company announced the round in a statement shared with The Block on Thursday. It said the funding will go toward its tokenized capital-markets infrastructure and a wider product suite.

HIFI sells API infrastructure that ties money movement, compliance, and settlement into one integration across bank rails and digital assets. The company said it processes more than $7 billion in annualized volume across 87 countries.

The Series A follows the company's participation in DTCC’s July production trades using DTC-tokenized securities alongside BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Nasdaq, according to the statement.

The company also said that it had teamed up with Visa earlier this month to expand its stablecoin settlement platform to money transfers and card payments. The partnership will initially support stablecoin-funded payouts to more than 4 billion Visa cards worldwide.

Stablecoin surge

Stablecoins have become a sizable part of the crypto market, with the total supply of dollar-pegged tokens now above $295 billion, according to The Block’s data dashboard. Tether’s USDT makes up about $183.4 billion of that, while Circle’s USDC has a supply of nearly $76 billion.

Visa said earlier this month that its stablecoin settlement had passed a $20 billion annualized run rate, more than 15 times the level a year earlier.

The company's own survey, released Wednesday, found 56% of U.S. adults would use stablecoins if they carried hypothetical bank-level fraud protection and deposit insurance. Without those protections, that figure drops to 36%.