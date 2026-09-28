Coinbase receives DCO approval from CFTC, completing full derivatives stack

Coinbase (COIN) received approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday to register Coinbase Clearing LLC as a derivatives clearing organization (DCO).

This effectively completes the exchange's full stack of regulated derivatives infrastructure, alongside its existing futures commission merchant (FCM) and designated contract market (DCM) registration.

"For the first time, we can create and settle fully collateralized contracts directly," Coinbase said in a Monday statement. "That means faster product development, more efficient operations, and the flexibility to bring new regulated products to market over time."

According to the CFTC, Coinbase's clearinghouse, which the company described as USDC-native, is permitted to clear only fully-collateralized futures, options on futures, and swaps. It cannot clear leveraged products through Coinbase Clearing. Those products would still go through outside clearing partners.

"We will continue to use existing partners to support certain products, including our margined derivatives business and our upcoming launch of single stock perps," Coinbase noted.

Coinbase’s new stack may later enable it to support a restricted HIP-3 market on Hyperliquid, similar to the plan that Kraken parent Payward announced earlier this month through Bitnomial Exchange and NinjaTrader Clearing. In the proposed structure, Bitnomial would list and clear new contracts for eligible U.S. clients, NinjaTrader Clearing would carry client accounts, and Hyperliquid's onchain order book would match the orders.

Nonetheless, this remains speculative as Coinbase Clearing is limited to fully funded contracts, and Coinbase has not stated plans to deploy a HIP-3 market. Payward's proposal is also pending regulatory approval.