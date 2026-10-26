Strategy pauses bitcoin buys, repurchases $205 million of STRC preferred shares

Strategy did not buy or sell any bitcoin last week, instead opting to repurchase approximately 2.07 million STRC shares for $204.9 million.

BusinessOctober 26, 2026, 9:23AM EDT
UPDATED: October 26, 2026, 9:30AM EDT
GoogleMake us preferred
Strategy pauses bitcoin buys, repurchases $205 million of STRC preferred shares

Quick Take

  • Strategy did not buy or sell any bitcoin last week, with its total holdings unchanged at 848,517 BTC.
  • Instead, the firm repurchased 2.07 million STRC preferred shares for around $204.9 million.

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company Strategy Strategy, Inc. (MSTR) did not buy or sell any bitcoin between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, ending a five-week acquisition streak, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

Strategy's bitcoin holdings therefore remain at 848,517 BTC, worth around $67.9 billion, equivalent to more than 4% of bitcoin's total supply. The haul was bought at an average price of $75,446 per bitcoin for a total cost of around $64 billion, including fees and expenses.

Instead, Strategy repurchased 2.07 million STRC preferred shares last week for around $204.9 million, using its USD Cash reserve.

As of Oct. 25, the firm's USD Reserve and USD Cash balances were $4.83 billion and $242.4 million, respectively, Strategy said in the filing.

Strategy bitcoin holdings. Image: The Block.
Strategy bitcoin holdings. Image: The Block.

MSCI concerns

Earlier this month, MSCI said it will adopt new rules against "non-operating" companies that could ultimately mean Strategy's MSTR stock is excluded from its indexes.

Exclusion from MSCI's indexes could make it harder for Strategy to raise money to buy more bitcoin. Steve Lee, co-founder of Neoclassic Capital, previously told The Block that reduced demand from index investors could push shares closer to the value of their underlying bitcoin holdings, making it less attractive to raise funds through new stock sales.

Meanwhile, Strategy dominates the 200 public companies that have adopted some form of bitcoin acquisition model. Metaplanet, Tether-backed Twenty One, Strive, and MARA make up the rest of the top five, holding 44,000 BTC, 43,514 BTC, 43,000 BTC, and 35,577 BTC, respectively, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

Cumulative bitcoin treasuries of public companies. Image: The Block.
Cumulative bitcoin treasuries of public companies. Image: The Block.

Strategy's stock fell 6.9% last week, closing Friday at $146.02, according to The Block's MSTR price page. Bitcoin slipped 1.1% over the same period and briefly dropped below $80,000 earlier on Monday.

Inside OranjeBTC’s New Bitcoin Equity ETF

Inside OranjeBTC’s New Bitcoin Equity ETF

More videos →
TAGS
BitcoinCrypto TreasuriesStrategy