Tron, Tether and Chainalysis form new alliance to tackle AI-powered crypto crime

Tron, Tether, and Chainalysis have formed the "Digital Crime Task Force" to combat illicit crypto activities amid a surge in AI-enabled crime.

In a statement shared with The Block, the trio said the new initiative is designed to identify and disrupt illicit activities involving Tether's USDT on the Tron (TRON) blockchain.

The new task force aims to shorten the gap between threat detection and enforcement action by gathering intelligence and working with law enforcement to speed asset freezes before criminals can move funds, the statement said.

"Millions of people rely on USDT on Tron to support their families, sustain their businesses, and build a more secure future," Tron founder Justin Sun said in the statement. "As digital finance reaches more people, the ability to protect them must grow with it."

The initiative comes after the dissolution of the "T3 Financial Crime Unit," a previous alliance formed by Tron, Tether, and TRM Labs in 2024. Bloomberg reported earlier this month that the alliance was disbanded after it experienced slow response times and a lack of coordination among its members.

AI threat

The new task force comes as AI-powered scams and cyberattacks pose growing threats to the crypto industry.

Chainalysis flagged in the statement that AI-enabled scams were 4.5 times more profitable than conventional schemes last year, with impersonation scams surging more than 1,400% year over year.

"Criminals are using AI to move faster than ever, and waiting for a victim to report a crime is no longer good enough," said Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. "Tether has already frozen more than $7 billion linked to illicit activity, working with more than 360 law enforcement agencies across 73 countries."

The task force noted that it plans to focus on a wide range of threats, including investment and romance scams, hacks, terrorist financing, and North Korean cyberattacks.

Earlier this week, crosschain interoperability protocol Across suffered a domain takeover before resuming normal operations. Blockchain infrastructure provider Chainstack also disclosed that it experienced an AI-powered security breach late last month that exposed customer names, emails, and password hashes.

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