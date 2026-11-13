JPMorgan reports 36% rise in Strategy share holdings and $540 million in BlackRock's bitcoin ETF

JPMorgan Chase increased its Strategy Strategy, Inc. (MSTR) holdings by 224,545 shares in the third quarter, taking its position to 848,932 shares as of Sept. 30, according to its latest 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

That represents a 36% increase from the 624,387 shares the bank reported as of June 30. The filing valued the position at approximately $131.3 million at the end of September, when MSTR traded at around $155.

The bank also increased its exposure to BlackRock's bitcoin exchange-traded fund to 11,408,930 shares worth approximately $540 million. That was up 9.6% from 10,407,635 shares at the end of the previous quarter.

Other crypto-related holdings reported by the bank in the latest filing include 1,581,814 Coinbase shares alongside stakes in Robinhood. The bank also held positions in bitcoin mining companies such as Core Scientific, MARA Holdings, Riot Platforms, Hut 8, and CleanSpark.

Strategy shares closed Thursday at $114.41, down approximately 6.5% on the day, according to The Block's MSTR price page. At that price, JPMorgan's reported stake as of Sept. 30 would be worth about $97.1 million, roughly 26% below the filing's valuation.

Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) also fell 7% over the previous 24 hours to $68,408, its lowest level since Aug. 20.