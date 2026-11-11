DogeOS 'very, very close' to launching DeFi features, app layer for Dogecoin: CEO

DogeOS is nearing a mainnet launch that will let developers build apps and DeFi features for Dogecoin, founder and CEO Jordan Jefferson told The Block.

"Development is complete on version one; audits are complete," Jefferson said on a Wednesday episode of The Starting Block podcast. "Our main focus right now across the board is getting DogeOS to mainnet, which is very, very close."

He did not give a concrete launch date.

The project is building an EVM-compatible app layer for Dogecoin that would give DOGE holders more ways to use the asset aside from just payments and tipping.

"We all love Dogecoin, but there wasn't much to do other than buy it, hold it, send it to your friends and tip people, which is awesome," Jefferson said. "But what if you could do more fun stuff?"

He said this could include games and other ways to earn Doge, but stressed that DeFi infrastructure is necessary if Dogecoin is to become "money for more people."

Jefferson said more than 100 builders have been working on projects and the team is working on supporting those developers and working to integrate with wallets, exchanges and other protocols.

This follows last month's launch of Dogecoin Labs, which brought together developers and products from DogeOS, the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge.

"Dogecoin is just too big to count on [donations] forever," he said.