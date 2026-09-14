TD Cowen sees 90% upside for bitcoin treasury firm Smarter Web following proposed 'MORE' preferred IPO

TD Cowen raised its price target on The Smarter Web Company to $0.99 (£0.73) from $0.87 (£0.64) and kept its Buy rating, saying the bitcoin treasury company's proposed perpetual preferred-share offering would widen its capital-markets toolkit.

Smarter Web shares traded at £0.385 ($0.52) on Monday, up 1.32% from Friday's £0.38 ($0.51) close, according to London Stock Exchange data. TD Cowen's target implies about 90% upside from that level.

In a note to clients on Monday, TD Cowen analysts led by Lance Vitanza said the deal would give the company another source of long-term capital and broaden its funding options if completed.

"More broadly, we view the initiative as evidence of increasing sophistication across the bitcoin treasury ecosystem as issuers explore preferred equity, secured credit facilities, convertible securities, and other forms of structured capital," the analysts wrote.

Last week, Smarter Web said MORE shares are expected to carry a cumulative variable-rate dividend paid weekly. They will also have a liquidation preference and redemption rights but will carry no shareholder voting rights. The proposal remains subject to shareholder approval and FCA approval of a prospectus.

TD Cowen also flagged treasury performance. Smarter Web said it generated about 11.5% year-to-date BTC Yield through Sept. 2, despite a roughly 420 basis point headwind from the July 23 repayment of its TOBAM convert, which required the sale of about 178 bitcoin.

Bitcoin was approaching $78,000 on Monday, according to The Block’s BTC price page. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap remains about 38% below its all-time high near $126,000.

TD Cowen sees bitcoin at about $100,000 by December in its base case. Its upside case puts bitcoin at $175,000, while the downside case assumes $25,000. The analysts also expect Smarter Web’s acquisition activity to gradually return to its fiscal 2025 pace.