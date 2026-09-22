CME adds Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap futures as crypto derivatives push grows

CME Group plans to launch Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Uniswap (UNI) futures on Oct. 19, pending regulatory review, expanding its lineup of single-asset crypto derivatives.

The exchange will offer standard and Micro contracts, covering 250 BCH and 25 BCH, and 10,000 UNI and 1,000 UNI, respectively.

The new contracts expand the company's single-asset crypto product suite, which includes futures on Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche and Sui.

"As crypto markets continue to mature, participants require broader, regulated tools to navigate evolving digital asset related price risk," said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group's crypto product lead in a statement. "Designed for greater versatility and capital efficiency, these new BCH and UNI contracts allow clients to manage price risk and gain exposure to key crypto networks within our 24/7, regulated marketplace."

In June, CME launched its 24/7 crypto futures and options market, with $50 million traded and over 7,200 contracts traded in opening weekend.

CME said its crypto futures and options averaged 279,800 contracts in daily volume in the first half of 2026, representing $8.3 billion in notional value, while its expansion into other altcoin futures this year has generated more than $1 billion in notional value.

Expand Chart

That same month, CME Group sued the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over perpetual futures in the United States, accusing the agency of "suddenly" changing course. CME said the CFTC’s approval of Kalshi and Coinbase perps violates the Commodity Exchange Act and threatens its retail futures business.

CME CEO Terry Duffy said those perpetual futures could be a "disaster waiting to happen," citing retail speculation and concerns over high-leverage trading models.