ARK Invest brings $1.3 billion venture fund onchain through Securitize

ARK Invest is tokenizing its ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX) through Securitize, marking the first ARK fund to be brought onchain. The actively managed fund invests in private and public technology companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe and Databricks.

The tokenized fund will be available to eligible investors through Securitize on Ethereum, with Securitize providing the infrastructure for issuance and investor access. The move brings the existing ARKVX investment strategy onto blockchain infrastructure rather than changing its underlying portfolio, which is subject to change.

"Tokenizing the ARK Venture Fund puts our conviction in the evolution, if not revolution, of capital markets into practice," said Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest. "Based on our research, tokenization has the potential to reshape fundamentally the way that investors access and participate in both private and public financial markets."

ARKVX has approximately $1.3 billion in net assets under management, according to its website.

The launch expands a partnership that began with ARK Invest's strategic investment in Securitize in October 2025, aimed at advancing the adoption of tokenized securities, real-world assets and regulated investment products.

When Securitize (SECZ) filed to go public via a $1.25 billion SPAC deal in 2025, ARK Invest was among Securitize's existing equity holders, alongside BlackRock, Blockchain Capital, Hamilton Lane, Jump Crypto and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"ARK has built its business around identifying transformative technologies early and then acting with conviction," said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize. "ARK's strategic investment in Securitize reflected a shared belief in the potential for tokenization to transform capital markets, and today we are putting that conviction into practice."