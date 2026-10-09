Thailand SEC issues bitcoin and ether ETF rules set to take effect Oct. 16

Thailand will initially allow only bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) in cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds under rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

Slated to take effect on Oct. 16, the rules require funds to track crypto asset prices and maintain average net exposure of at least 80% of net asset value to that asset over each accounting year. The funds must also use custodians licensed by the SEC and trade exclusively on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, according to the statement.

The SEC said investors will have to acknowledge the risks of crypto ETFs before trading, while securities firms will be barred from offering margin loans to finance purchases. On asset managers, the securities watchdog said they can outsource their services only to licensed digital asset fund managers.

Meanwhile, qualified digital asset firms can supervise crypto ETFs, provided they meet requirements for financial standing, staffing, and operational systems, the regulator said.

The SEC said Thai mutual funds and private funds will be allowed to buy locally listed crypto ETFs under the rules. Previously, they could invest only in foreign crypto ETFs, although existing investment limits still apply.

However, the regulator also prohibited the issuance and offering of depositary receipts linked to foreign crypto ETFs during the initial phase. Securities firms cannot arrange foreign crypto ETF investments for clients outside the institutional and ultra-high-net-worth categories, per the statement.