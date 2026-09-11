Ethena Brings USDe and sUSDe to TRON, Expanding Digital Dollar Access Across Its Stablecoin Ecosystem

Geneva and Lisbon, Sept. 11, 2026 – TRON DAO (“TRON”) and Ethena Labs (“Ethena”) today announced that USDe and sUSDe are live on the TRON network, expanding access to Ethena’s digital dollar products across one of the world’s largest stablecoin settlement networks.

Users can now bridge USDe and sUSDe to TRON through Stargate Finance and hold or transfer both assets across the network. Support across TRON’s core DeFi applications, including JustLend DAO and SUN.io, is expected to roll out over the coming weeks, with broader adoption across wallets, exchanges, and payment applications to follow. USDe on TRON will also remain connected to liquidity across Ethena’s other supported networks, supporting interoperability across Ethena’s broader multichain ecosystem.

USDe brings an additional dollar-denominated asset to TRON, while sUSDe gives TRON’s global user base exposure to Ethena’s rewards-bearing digital dollar product. In turn, Ethena connects with TRON’s global base of over 403 million accounts, where dollar-denominated assets already move at significant scale.

“Millions of people rely on the TRON network every day to make payments, save, and move value globally,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “Bringing USDe and sUSDe to TRON broadens the options available to users and further strengthens the network as decentralized infrastructure for everyday use.”

“TRON has a massive user base that already holds and moves digital dollars in significant size,” said Guy Young, Founder of Ethena Labs. “Bringing USDe and sUSDe to that ecosystem means those users can hold a dollar that accrues rewards on the network they already use. This integration is the latest step in our effort to bring our digital dollar products to as many people as possible, and we look forward to continuing to work with the TRON DAO team to find new ways to bring value to TRON’s users.”

The integration marks the latest step in USDe’s multichain expansion, with the asset now supported across more than a dozen networks and integrated with leading centralized exchanges and DeFi applications.

About Ethena Labs

Ethena Labs is the development team behind USDe and USDtb and a contributor to the Ethena protocol. Ethena’s USDe is the fastest growing USD-denominated crypto asset in history, encompassing integrations across some of the largest centralized exchanges and major DeFi applications. Ethena is backed by Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Dragonfly, Binance Labs, Bybit, and OKX among others.

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Nate Johnson

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About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of September 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 403 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Yeweon Park

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This post is commissioned by TRON and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.