Blockchain.com, NYSE plan access to tokenized US stocks and ETFs

Blockchain.com and the New York Stock Exchange have signed a memorandum of understanding to give Blockchain.com users access to tokenized U.S. exchange-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds through NYSE's planned digital platform.

The service is not yet live. It depends on the launch of NYSE's digital alternative trading system, or ATS, and any required regulatory approvals. If launched, Blockchain.com's global users could trade tokenized versions of U.S. stocks and ETFs outside regular market hours.

The agreement would give NYSE another way to offer its planned tokenized securities platform. It would also help Blockchain.com expand its stock offering beyond the tokenized products it already offers with Ondo Finance outside the U.S.

NYSE announced the ATS platform in January. It plans to offer 24/7 trading, fractional shares, stablecoin funding, and immediate onchain settlement. The platform would support both tokenized versions of traditional shares and shares issued directly as digital tokens. Token holders would retain traditional rights such as dividends and voting, NYSE said at the time. The launch remains subject to regulatory approval.

"Connecting to the NYSE digital ATS will enable us to extend the opportunity to invest in these digital assets to tens of millions of Blockchain.com users around the world," Peter Smith, executive chairman, CEO and co-founder of Blockchain.com, said in a statement.

NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said Blockchain.com's international reach and experience with digital assets would help distribute tokenized securities once the platform launches.

Stock and crypto data exchange

The agreement also covers market data moving between the two companies.

ICE Data Services, part of NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange, plans to distribute Blockchain.com's crypto market data and analytics to its clients. Blockchain.com plans to add certain ICE and NYSE exchange data feeds to its app, giving its more than 44 million confirmed accounts access to real-time stock information.

Blockchain.com said some of the data will also be available through June, its AI assistant focused on crypto.

The companies did not say when the service could launch, which stocks and ETFs would be available, or disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

The announcement comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission introduced an "innovation exemption" last week to support onchain trading of some tokenized U.S. stocks. The five-year exemption gives eligible platforms and liquidity providers relief from some existing rules. Tokenized shares must have the same rights as traditional shares. Synthetic products that only follow a stock's price are not included.

Interest in tokenized securities has grown as crypto and traditional finance companies build products for onchain settlement and 24/7 markets. Citi Institute estimates tokenized assets could reach $5.5 trillion by 2030 under its base-case forecast.

Blockchain.com's existing tokenized stocks with Ondo

Blockchain.com already offers tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs outside the U.S. through a partnership with Ondo Finance.

The companies expanded that service to eligible users across 30 European Economic Area countries in February, after initially making more than 200 tokenized stocks and ETFs available in Africa and South America in 2025. Those products are offered through Blockchain.com's DeFi wallet and Ondo Global Markets.

NYSE also signed an agreement with Securitize in March. Securitize is expected to serve as a digital transfer agent and broker-dealer participant on the planned platform.

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