MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users

Today, social media is controlled by a handful of private corporations– but that could soon change as wallets like MetaMask expand from handling just money to handling social identity and social interactions.

As one of the industry’s first illustration of this, a new MetaMask integration with the DeSo blockchain, backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and others, effectively turns the MetaMask wallet into a full-fledged decentralized social network.

The integration allows millions of existing MetaMask and Ethereum users to message one another using gas-less end-to-end encrypted on-chain messages powered by DeSo. But that’s not all– MetaMask users also gain access to gas-less profile creation, gas-less posting, gas-less following of other users, with a fully-decentralized on-chain follow graph, and much more.

With this integration, a MetaMask user on Compound could send an encrypted message to someone currently on Uniswap, and that user would receive the message thanks to DeSo. A user on OpenSea could leave a comment on an NFT, and have that comment show up on other platforms where that NFT is listed, like Rarible, SupeRare, etc..… This will work even if one user is on Polygon and one is on Ethereum.

Why is DeSo the right choice for this integration? “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently,” says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. “It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it one of the early blockchains capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social,” he says.

Although MetaMask is a leading crypto wallet, DeSo also plans to integrate with Phantom on Solana next. “It’s not our goal to be tied to a single chain,” says Al-Naji. “DeSo is a cross-chain solution that allows people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they’re a part of. DeSo is a unified social layer for all of web3,” he says.

This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year, and many new social apps like Diamond, a web3 social network built on DeSo, have launched and are growing rapidly.

In a world where many are dissatisfied with traditional social media, MetaMask and DeSo offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with web2 juggernauts. “DeSo is the first and only blockchain that allows developers to build social apps where you can’t even tell you’re on a blockchain,” says Al-Naji. “That means, for the first time, we have a shot at finally expanding web3 from disrupting finance to disrupting the trillion-dollar social media industry.”

You can learn more about DeSo and claim your username on deso.com.

This post is commissioned by DeSo and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.