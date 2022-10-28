Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, October 28

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended up on Friday.

The coin was trading at around $20,600 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Digihost Technology rose by 11.81%, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (+11.49%) and Hut 8 Mining (+11.32%).

Bitcoin miner and hosting provider Core Scientific fell further down Friday after slumping almost 80% the day before upon news that it will soon run out of cash.

Bitcoin mining stocks also rose over the course of the week — Cipher Mining by 43.75%, Digihost by 41.34% and Argo Blockchain by 30% (on the London Stock Exchange).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Oct. 28:

An overview of how miners fared over the week of trading: