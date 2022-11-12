Babylons Continues Its Explosive Growth: Prepares to Launch Multiple Free-to-Mint Collections

What is Babylons?

Babylons is a DAO-governed Web3 ecosystem featuring a cutting-edge NFT launchpad and marketplace, a blockchain gaming aggregator, and technology solutions provider. Its blockchain-agnostic marketplace has processed more than $20 million in NFT volume, and its launchpad raised over $2 million in sales for more than 100 projects. Additionally, its SDK tech solution already supports different NFT projects and their products, and more than 50,000 unique wallets have connected with its products.

Utility-Packed Free To Mint NFTs

Before releasing its official PFP NFT collection, Babylons will drop a host of free-to-mint NFTs on multiple blockchains supported on its NFT marketplace, starting with the Arbitrum Nova chain. This will be one of the rare free mints with massive utilities already planned for it.

Details:

The first set of free mints to drop in late November.

The Babylons users will be able to mint 155 handcrafted and unique NFTs of different rarities on each network.

Holders of its utility token, $BABI, will be whitelisted for the first mint, while a public mint follows.

There will be only one NFT mintable per wallet as supply will be limited, making them valuable.

These free-to-mint NFTs will not only feature impressive art but also serve as boosters that will creatively grant collectors access to Babylons’ arsenal of products, be it rewards for staking, launchpad, and other exclusive benefits. Holders of the free mint NFTs will also be automatically whitelisted for the official NFT collection that will drop in Q1 2023.

Discover how Babylons, an innovative Web3 solution provider, focuses on rewarding its army of supporters and incentivizing users of their marketplace via its list-to-earn mechanism. Join the Babylons community today.

About Babylons

Babylons is the ultimate GameFi destination, pioneer launchpad, blockchain tooling provider, and NFT platform with its 100+ gaming partners and a young and active following of GameFi enthusiasts. For its gaming partners, Babylons offers INO hosting, IDO hosting, and secondary sales services tailored to their exact needs. Babylons has a vibrant gaming community eager to participate in new gaming projects, private and public token offerings & IDOs, while the platform aims to democratize this process with its innovative mechanisms.

Website | Twitter | Telegram |Telegram Announcement| Medium | Discord | Instagram | Youtube

This post is commissioned by Lunar Strategy and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.