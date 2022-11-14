Yuga Labs acquires Beeple’s 10KTF, names him advisor

Beeple is joining Yuga Labs.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) creators acquired the artist's NFT platform Wenew and its flagship NFT collection, 10KTF. Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, will become an advisor to the company.

The move follows Yuga Labs’ acquisition of the CryptoPunks and Meebits NFT collections from Larva Labs earlier this year. 10KTF is an interoperable digital storefront where where holders from top NFT collections such as BAYC, Cool Cats and Moonbirds can mint and collect one-of-a-kind NFTs featuring their digital avatar on digital wearables.

Co-founder and CEO of Wenew, Michael Figge, will also join Yuga Labs as chief content officer. Nearly 20 Wenew employees will follow him to Yuga Labs, which was valued at $4 billion during its $450 million seed round in March, bringing the company’s number of full-time staff to over 100.

“Figge, Beeple, and the Wenew team have found a way to create a captivating serialized story for web3, while also managing to tap into the passion people have for their digital avatars and customization,” Greg Solano, co-founder of Yuga Labs, said.