'Twitter Coin' hints unveiled by tech sleuth

Twitter may be taking more decisive strides toward integrating crypto payments — and, perhaps, a native coin.

Security researcher Jane Manchun Wong extracted code for a vector image depicting a “Twitter Coin,” which she shared in a now-deleted tweet. Wong also shared an image of a “Coins” section within Twitter’s “Tips” feature.

The code was extracted from a recent version of the Twitter Web App, Wong told The Block. The icon of Twitter Coin may be related to the crypto-integrated tipping feature Twitter seems to be working on.

“It isn’t rolled out yet; there is little information out there as to what this is exactly,” Wong said in a message, adding that it remains to be seen if the team is actively working on the feature.

After communicating on LinkedIn, Wong's social media profiles on LinkedIn and Twitter became no longer available.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s newly-enshrined CEO, Elon Musk, reiterated interest in crypto payments in a Twitter Spaces to an audience of two million listeners.

“It is kind of a no-brainer for Twitter to have payments, both fiat and crypto,” Musk said. The Tesla founder has regularly shared his keen interest in integrating crypto into Twitter.