January 14, 2023

Heightened activity in futures market underpins crypto rally

The Block

Quick Take

  • Bitcoin has been trading sharply higher this weekend, underpinned by heightened activity in the futures market for digital currencies. 
  • As noted by Crypto Quant’s Ki Young Jun, buyers entered the market early Saturday morning, purchasing ~$4 billion worth of bitcoin futures.

