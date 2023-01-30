Coinshares sees biggest inflows since July, primarily in bitcoin

Coinshares saw its biggest inflows last week since July as total assets under management rose 43% from a November low.

Digital asset investment products saw $117 million in inflows last week, of which $116 million was bitcoin. Total assets under management climbed to $28 billion, up 43% from November.

Multi-asset investment products saw outflows for the ninth consecutive week totaling $6.4 million, suggesting investors prefer select investments, the firm said.