Coinbase NFT says it’s 'pausing drops for now'

Coinbase NFT announced it is pausing new drops after an artist took to Twitter to say an upcoming release would not be debuting on the marketplace.

“My official drop, XX GEN, slated for this month with [Coinbase NFT], will no longer be released on their platform," artist Jessica Yatrofsky said on Twitter.

Coinbase NFT replied to Yatrofsky, saying, “To clear up confusion: We're pausing drops for now to focus on other areas within Coinbase NFT, but we're not shutting down the Coinbase NFT marketplace.”



Although its marketplace has not been significant in terms of volume, Coinbase, like many other crypto companies, has been struggling to navigate a more than year-long bear market recently riddled with fraud, bankruptcies and layoffs. Coinbase’s NFT marketplace became available to the general public in the middle of last year.