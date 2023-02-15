Amazon, Google and Kering back NFT animation studio making 'synthetic celebrities'

Amazon and an array of other big-name companies made another play for web3 today, backing creative NFT studio Superplastic in its $20 million Series A.

Superplastic will also benefit from what Amazon called a "first-look" tie-up with Amazon Studios. The pair are currently working on a series featuring "synthetic celebrities," a company release said.

The round was led by the Alexa Fund, Amazon's venture arm that focuses on new media, smart consumer electronics, ambient intelligence, and other areas of digital technology. Craft Ventures, Google Ventures, Galaxy Digital, Kering, Sony Japan, Scribble Ventures, Kakao, Animoca Brands, Day One Ventures and Betaworks also contributed.

Superplastic is best known for creating characters who appear across the media spectrum, including in fashion, animated entertainment, and live experiences.

The series will center on Janky and Guggimon, two characters developed by the studio that have risen to social media fame.

The company sells tens of millions of dollars in real and virtual products annually, according to the deal announcement. It has also collaborated with Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, Christie’s Auction House, J. Balvin, Kidsuper, Pusha-T, Paris Hilton, Post Malone and The Weeknd.

This latest round brings Superplastic's total funding to $58 million to date.