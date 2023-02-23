Spotify starts testing ways to access music via NFTs

Spotify has started rolling out a function called token-enabled playlists, which allows users who hold specific NFTs to access exclusive content and interact with the music-hosting app differently.

It is working with a startup called Overlord, which tweeted on Wednesday that the pilot would be available in the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Overlord said it would only be accessible on Android and to people holding Creepz NFTs.

Through holding an NFT, users can access a holder-curated playlist. Spotify confirmed the partnership in a tweet reply.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club derivative music group Kingship, created by Universal Music Group, also said it would participate in the trial. A playlist will be made exclusively available to Kingship Key Card NFT holders.

So how does it work? Take a look at flow below????



All you need is a KINGSHIP Key Card NFT to unlock this playlist on Spotify. For now, this pilot is only available to Android users in the US, UK, DE, AU and NZ. Make sure your Apps are the latest and greatest. pic.twitter.com/rfPEH0mB7u — KINGSHIP (@therealkingship) February 22, 2023

This isn't the first time Spotify has dabbled in NFTs. In May last year, it allowed a group of artists — including Steve Aoki and The Wombats — to promote their own NFTs on the app.