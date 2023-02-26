Solana network back online following second restart

The Solana blockchain is back online after two attempts to restart the network.

The fix occurred at 01:28 UTC, after which engineers were said to continue monitoring the performance of the network, according to monitoring site Solana Status. At 02:09 UTC, the issue was deemed to be resolved.

The network went down in the early hours of Feb. 25, meaning transactions weren't processing on the network as they're supposed to. A few hours later, a first network restart took place but it was ineffective, leading to the second solution.

The blockchain has dealt with downtime multiple times in the past. This is largely because of its focus on supporting a high transaction throughput, which can put heavy pressure on nodes to stay in sync.