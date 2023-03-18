Cathie Wood's Ark bought more Block stock, worth more than $4 million

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management bought more Block (SQ) shares on Friday.

Ark’s flagship exchange traded fund, Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), purchased 50,858 shares in Block, according to an update from the fund manager’s trading desk on Friday.

Its Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) bought 8,064 shares. Together, the purchases were worth around $4.3 million, based on the stock’s closing price of about $74 on Friday.

SQ chart by TradingView

Friday’s purchases marked the fourth day in the past week. The asset manager added Block stock worth about $29 million in the previous three purchases of the week.