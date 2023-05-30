<p>Blockchain data platform Nansen has cut 30% of its employees amid what CEO Alex Svanevik called a "brutal" year for crypto markets.</p>\r\n<p>"This has been a tough day for us at Nansen," <a href="https://twitter.com/ASvanevik/status/1663565127357177861/photo/1">he wrote Tuesday on Twitter</a>, stating that the company had scaled too quickly and spread into areas that were not part of the its core strategy. "Our cost base is too high relative to where the company is today."</p>\r\n<p>Svanevik said the company still had several years of runway.</p>\r\n<p>"I’m endlessly grateful to the incredible people we are parting ways with," <a href="https://twitter.com/ASvanevik/status/1663565124970610688">he wrote</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>