<p>Galaxy Digital said Monday that a Delaware court found it had a "valid basis" to terminate a planned <a href="https://www.theblock.co/linked/103842/galaxy-digital-acquire-crypto-custodian-bitgo-1-2-billion">acquisition</a> of crypto custodian BitGo after the company failed to deliver audited financial statements required by the merger agreement.</p>
<p>"We're pleased with the court's decision to dismiss BitGo's claims," Galaxy said in an emailed statement. </p>
<p>BitGo <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/163596/bitgo-says-it-will-seek-over-100-million-after-galaxy-moves-to-end-acquisition">said last year</a> that it would seek over $100 million in compensation for the termination of the deal. </p>
<p>"BitGo plans to appeal the Court's decision, and continues to believe that Galaxy wrongfully terminated the agreement," the company said in an emailed statement to The Block. </p>
<p>(<em>Updates with comment from BitGo in fourth paragraph.</em>)</p>