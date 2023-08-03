Binance Labs, Sequoia China and others invest $2.5 million in zkPass

<p>Privacy preserving protocol zkPass raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round.</p>\r\n<p>Investors included Binance Labs, Sequoia China, OKX Ventures, dao5, Susquehanna International Group, Cypher Capital, Leland Ventures and Blockchain Founders Fund.</p>\r\n<p><a href="https://zkpass.org/home">zkPass</a> uses a combination of three types of technology: zero-knowledge proofs, multi-party computation and three-party transport layer security. This gives users the ability to disclose personal data on any website without revealing or uploading the documents themselves.</p>\r\n<p>The technology can be used for concepts like decentralized identity passes, privacy-based healthcare data marketplaces and DeFi protocols that use off-chain data for credit applications.</p>\r\n<p>The funding will support development of its pre-alpha testnet, which has 190,000 signups on its waitlist. The project was incubated by <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/228565/binance-labs-yibo-ling-investments">Binance Labs</a>.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>