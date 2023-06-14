<p>Bitcoin nonprofit Brink raised $5 million from Jack Dorsey’s Smart Small funding initiative to continue financing independent Bitcoin developers.</p>\r\n<p>“We plan to put the funding toward our grants program including sustaining our existing Bitcoin developer grantees and potentially adding any qualified new grant applicants as grantees,” said Brink co-founder Mike Schmidt. </p>\r\n<p>The funding will doled out in increments of $1 million each year over a five year period. </p>\r\n<p>In April 2020, then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said he would give $1 billion of his equity in Block (then called Square) to a new fund called <a href="https://startsmall.llc/">Smart Small</a>. Its original purpose was to support Covid-19 relief, with the plan to expand beyond this after the pandemic. </p>\r\n<p>So far Smart Small, which reached a total of $1.4 billion in funding, has spent $515 million and has $900 million remaining. It has given funding to technology projects focused on privacy, including the Tor project and messaging app Signal.</p>\r\n<p>Brink was founded in 2020 to boost the Bitcoin protocol through research and development, and by supporting the Bitcoin developer community. It has a fellowship program to onboard new software engineers into Bitcoin development and a grants program for existing Bitcoin developers.</p>\r\n<p>In May, Brink said it has started <a href="https://brink.dev/blog/2023/05/04/fabian-jahr/">supporting</a> Bitcoin developer Fabian Jahr, who had previously received funding from crypto exchange Okcoin.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>