Binance.US's market share nosedives after SEC lawsuit

<p>Binance.US's market share among exchanges that support USD pairs continues to dwindle in the wake of the US Securities Exchange Commission lawsuit against the firm and global exchange giant Binance. </p>
<p>As of June 18, Binance.US's market share relative to a group of similar exchanges declined to 4.35% — a steep decline from more than 16% in April 2023 — according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/spot/usd-support-exchange-volume-market-share">The Block's Data Dashboard</a>. On the other hand, Binance's market share has increased slightly from the previous month. </p>

<div id="attachment_235311"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 632px;"><img class="has-caption wp-image-235311 size-full" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2023/06/Capture.png" alt="" width="622" height="332" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Binance.US's exchange volumes. Image: The Block's Data Dashboard.</span></p></div>

<p>Earlier this month, the SEC alleged in a suit that Binance violated securities laws, maintained an improper relationship with Binance.US and misdirected capital to other entities owned by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Binance described the SEC's suit as "part of a rushed effort to claim jurisdictional ground from other regulators — and investors do not appear to be the SEC's priority."</p>
<p>In any case, the SEC's actions have had a significant impact on Binance.US, which <a href="https://www.binance.com/en/feed/post/618585">suspended</a> USD deposits and delisted a number of trading pairs. Market makers including Wintermute and Keyrock have ceased trading on the venue, while the exchange has witnessed a decline in volumes, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/234208/binance-market-depth-sec-lawsuit">market depth</a>, and an increase in slippage. </p>
<h2>Sudden increase in slippage</h2>
<p>As The Block's data dashboard indicates, slippage — the delta between the price at which a trader places a trade and the price at which it is executed — for a $100,000 sell order surged from 5.02 on June 6 to 18.66 on Sunday. </p>
<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://embed.theblockcrypto.com/data/crypto-markets/spot/slippage-for-100k-sell-order-btc-usd/embed" title="Slippage for $100k Sell Order (BTC/USD, BPS)" width="100%"></iframe></p>
<p>Meanwhile, Binance.US's monthly trading volumes currently sit at $1.69 billion — down from over $17 billion in March. </p>