<p>An Ethereum-based CryptoPunks NFT has been "migrated" to Bitcoin, the first time this has happened intentionally. This means it was removed from circulation on Ethereum and linked to a newly created Ordinals inscription on Bitcoin. </p>\r\n<p>CryptoPunk #8611 <a href="https://etherscan.io/token/0xb47e3cd837ddf8e4c57f05d70ab865de6e193bbb?a=0xbc8b65f58721f781105496f436513a63a6a10a71">sold</a> for approximately 55 ETH ($95,000) over the weekend. Shortly after, it was burned and recreated as Ordinals inscription <a href="https://www.ord.io/12456749">12,456,749</a> on Bitcoin, mirroring the image of the original Ethereum CryptoPunk. Ordinals <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/207086/what-are-bitcoin-nfts-ordinals-and-how-do-they-work">launched</a> earlier this year to create NFT-type assets on Bitcoin despite its lack of native support for tokens and NFTs. </p>\r\n<p>The BRC-721E token standard, <a href="https://twitter.com/BitcoinMiladys/status/1663266300372701185?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1663266300372701185%7Ctwgr%5Ed99fc1cc2b1312cb6b78358fbe08a9b6a78fd462%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdecrypt.co%2F142870%2Fyou-can-now-migrate-ethereum-nfts-bitcoin-but-theres-catch">unveiled</a> in May, enabled a “bridge” for users to move NFTs from Ethereum to Bitcoin Ordinals via “teleburning.” It’s a one-way move, so there’s no turning back, and the NFT cannot now return to Ethereum ecosystem. Plus, when this happens the new token won't have the same privileges as those in the original collection.</p>\r\n<p>The idea behind the move was a collaborative <a href="https://twitter.com/natan_stein">initiative</a> led by Nathan Stein, a Wolf Capital developer supported by the Bitcoin Bandits NFT collection community, Decrypt first <a href="https://decrypt.co/145172/95k-cryptopunk-nft-burned-by-bitcoin-bandits-revived-as-ordinals-inscription">reported</a>. Around 150 individuals pooled their funds together for the cause, which aimed to demonstrate the symbolic transition of valuable assets from Ethereum to Bitcoin. The goal is to create a series of Ordinals inscriptions that represent fractional ownership in the CryptoPunk, even though the NFT itself is no longer owned on its original chain.</p>\r\n<p>When an asset is burned, it is permanently stored in an address beyond anyone's control. CryptoPunk #8611 was sent to one such burn <a href="https://etherscan.io/address/0x000000000000000000000000000000000000dead#nfttransfers">address</a>, which also contains over $50 million worth of ether and other tokens — that can no longer be spent.</p>\r\n<p>While it appears to be the first-ever CryptoPunk to have migrated from Ethereum to Bitcoin intentionally, this transition has happened before. In March, CryptoPunk #685, which was owned by Brandon Riley and worth 77 ETH ($129,000), was <a href="https://twitter.com/vitalitygrowth/status/1639489299254063105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1639489299254063105%7Ctwgr%5E56271fe4c08bef62a059767c65c4721947d79cb7%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdecrypt.co%2F124598%2Fnft-trader-accidentally-burns-129k-cryptopunk">mistakenly</a> sent to a burn address, causing significant loss for the trader. </p>\r\n<p>In response, community member Olliesblog <a href="https://twitter.com/vitalitygrowth/status/1640216825169424384?s=20">resurrected</a> the NFT on Bitcoin to become the first CryptoPunk Ordinal. “Huge thanks to<a href="https://twitter.com/olliesblog"> @olliesblog</a> for being so kind and selfless in resurrecting Punk 685 for me. He now lives on the Bitcoin blockchain as an ordinal, inscribed on a satoshi from over a decade ago,” Riley said at the time.</p>\r\n<p>In February, Bitcoin-focused investor Jason Williams <a href="https://twitter.com/GoingParabolic/status/1624864032783056898?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1624864032783056898%7Ctwgr%5Ecf8cdb065a5ffb34dd24fb45857fe91eb7055dd9%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&amp;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.todaynftnews.com%2Fjason-williams-burns-1626-for-a-bitcoin-ordinal-equivalent%2F">burned</a> Bored Ape #1626 from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection for an Ordinals inscription. “The NFT community is moving to BTC, where Ordinals have brought true scarcity to collectibles. I forever inscribed 'The Blonde Don' BAYC #1626 on the world's scarcest and most secure chain burning him off ETH forever using teleburn. It's done. Over. Not coming back to ETH,” Williams said.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>