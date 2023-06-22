Union Square Ventures' Fred Wilson thinks AI interest resembles crypto hype cycle

<p>Venture capitalist Fred Wilson likened renewed excitement toward artificial intelligence to the cycle he's seen around cryptocurrency.</p>\r\n<p>"I think these technologies kind of go in these hype cycles," Wilson said. "We had this huge hype cycle in web3. And now we’re definitely in the trough of disillusionment and we’re in the full hype cycle of AI. And I think there will come a time when we calm down a little bit and realize we’re not gonna be working for robots in a few years."</p>\r\n<p>Wilson, co-founder of Union Square Ventures, was speaking in a Thursday <a href="https://stateofcryptosummit.live.ft.com/agenda/session/1151273">panel</a> where he discussed AI and crypto.</p>\r\n<h2>Crypto and AI</h2>\r\n<p>Wilson's Union Square Ventures has <a href="https://www.usv.com/companies/">invested</a> in numerous companies like Twitter, Coinbase and Stripe. Also on the roster include web3 powerhouses like Dapper Labs and Dune Analytics, as well as AI-focused startups like Alife. </p>\r\n<p>Amid regulatory uncertainty in the web3 industry, Wilson has said that USV will "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/231972/fred-wilson-usv-crypto-web3-investing">double down</a>" on crypto venture capital investments, The Block previously reported.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>