<p>A notice from Japan's National Tax Agency redefined how taxes will apply to crypto issuers that hold onto their own tokens, CoinDesk <a href="https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2023/06/26/japanese-crypto-issuers-wont-pay-taxes-on-unrealized-gains-govt-clarifies/">reported</a>. </p>\r\n<p>The issuers will no longer have to pay the capital gains tax of around 35% on unrealized gains, according to the report. </p>\r\n<p>The change in national tax code aims to bolster Japan's crypto industry, which saw a huge exit of firms in 2021. The country, through its new tax plan, hopes to draw in more crypto businesses.</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p>\r\n<p>&nbsp;</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>© 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>